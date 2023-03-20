Man, dog killed in Lithonia house fire, DeKalb crews say

This happened on Piedmont Pointe Drive.

LITHONIA, Ga. — One person is dead after a house fire in Lithonia, according to DeKalb County Fire.

Crews said, when they arrived, they noticed heavy smoke coming from the home. Three people were outside and told crews someone was still inside.

Once crews were able to enter the home, they discovered an adult man dead in the front room and a dog dead upstairs.

All those who lived in the home are related, according to DeKalb Fire.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.