Man struck by tractor trailer, killed on I-75 in multi-wreck incident

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A man was hit by a tractor trailer and killed during a series of cascading accidents on I-75 in Clayton County early Monday morning.

It happened just after 1 a.m. near the Mt. Zion Blvd. exit.

According to Clayton County Police, a first driver lost control of his vehicle and hit the inside barrier wall, leaving his car partially stopped in the far left lane.

A second driver then hit that car, and his car was left stopped in two of the further right lanes. Then a third car also became involved, hitting the debris in the roadway and also coming to a stop on the left shoulder.

It was the second driver who was hit by a tractor trailer as he got out of his car in the right lanes, with the truck hitting him on the left (driver's) side of his vehicle.

"The driver of the second vehicle was fatally killed during the fourth collision," police said.

There was no word on potential charges in the incident.