x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Person killed by train off Collier Road near Piedmont Hospital in Atlanta

It happened off Collier Road -- not far from Tanyard Creek Park and Piedmont Hospital.
Credit: WXIA
A person was struck and killed by a train off Collier Road on Thursday morning.

ATLANTA — A person was killed early Thursday morning when they were struck by a train in Atlanta, according to CSX Transportation. 

It happened around 5:28 a.m. off Collier Road in the Collier Hills neighborhood -- not far from Tanyard Creek Park, Peachtree Creek and Piedmont Hospital. 

CSX said a train hit a person who was "lying on the tracks" near the road. 

It is unclear what the circumstances of the incident were, but we know it did not happen at a railroad crossing. The company said they are working with law enforcement to investigate the incident. 

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Coyote sightings on the rise in metro Atlanta

Before You Leave, Check This Out