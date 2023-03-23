Person killed by train off Collier Road near Piedmont Hospital in Atlanta

ATLANTA — A person was killed early Thursday morning when they were struck by a train in Atlanta, according to CSX Transportation.
It happened around 5:28 a.m. off Collier Road in the Collier Hills neighborhood -- not far from Tanyard Creek Park, Peachtree Creek and Piedmont Hospital.
CSX said a train hit a person who was "lying on the tracks" near the road.
It is unclear what the circumstances of the incident were, but we know it did not happen at a railroad crossing. The company said they are working with law enforcement to investigate the incident.