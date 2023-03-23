Person killed by train off Collier Road near Piedmont Hospital in Atlanta

It happened off Collier Road -- not far from Tanyard Creek Park and Piedmont Hospital.

ATLANTA — A person was killed early Thursday morning when they were struck by a train in Atlanta, according to CSX Transportation.

It happened around 5:28 a.m. off Collier Road in the Collier Hills neighborhood -- not far from Tanyard Creek Park, Peachtree Creek and Piedmont Hospital.

CSX said a train hit a person who was "lying on the tracks" near the road.