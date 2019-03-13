NEWNAN, Ga. -- A driving lesson took an unexpected turn Wednesday. It happened at an abandoned building off Bullsboro Drive.

The City of Newnan said the person was learning how to drive when they used the wrong peddle, lost control of the wheel, struck a curb and crashed into the building.



The car broke through a door and then a wall inside the building that used to be Mazzio’s restaurant in the Eastgate Shopping Center. Newnan said the passenger was able to get the car into neutral and gain control of the wheel.

Neither the driver nor the passenger were injured. Skytracker11 was over the scene and saw crews accessing the damage to the building. There’s a large hole in the side of the brick building that will likely be covered before renovation begins.

