Person of interest named in Ellenwood homicide case

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County Police have named a person of interest in an Ellenwood homicide that happened back in November.

Khalee Phipps may have information about the shooting death of Keelon Tate. Police found the 23-year-old was dead inside a home off Pahaska Court in Ellenwood. Officers believe Tate died from a gunshot wound.

Several months later, Phipps was identified as a person of interest, police said.

Clayton County Police need help finding Phipps. The 18-year-old is 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 145 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes, police said.

Phipps is known to tend to be in Clayton County and Allenhurst, Ga. If spotted, do not approach him. Phipps “may or may not be armed,” police said.