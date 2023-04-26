Atlanta Police need help finding person of interest in killing of Koko Da Doll

The 35-year-old was shot and killed last Tuesday at the Holmes Shopping Plaza off Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — Editor's note: The video above is from a previous web strory

Atlanta Police need help finding a person of interest who may have information about the shooting death of Koko Da Doll.

The 35-year-old was shot and killed last Tuesday at the Holmes Shopping Plaza off Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

Police believe the man pictured in the gallery below may have information about the shooting.

Person of Interest 1/5

2/5

3/5

4/5

5/5 1 / 5

Known by loved ones as Rasheeda Williams, she is one of three transgender women who’ve recently been victims of violent crime, according to Atlanta Police.

Williams was also the star of the documentary "Kokomo City" and described by one of her close friends Dominque Silver as a "light to all of us in the trans community."

If you have any information about the man’s whereabouts, call Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit their website at www.StopCrimeAtl.org.