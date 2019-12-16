LILBURN, Ga. — A person was trapped inside a burning home Monday morning, firefighters confirmed.

Crews responded to the home off Sheila Court in Lilburn at around 10:30 a.m.

Gwinnett County Fire Capt. Tommy Rutledge said the injured victim was transported by ambulance in "emergency status."

No other information about a possible cause of the fire was available.

Return to 11Alive.com for updates on this developing story.

MORE HEADLINES:

Sophie's Nightmare: How a Georgia mother allowed her boyfriend to impregnate her 10-year-old

Man tortured by gang members, skull 'depressed' in one the most brutal murders in Atlanta

Atlanta police officers injured in separate crashes on the downtown connector