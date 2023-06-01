Police investigating apparent road rage shooting on I-75 in Clayton County

Here is what we know.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — One person was shot Wednesday evening during an apparent road rage incident on I-75 northbound near the I-285 split in Clayton County, police said.

The person was taken to a nearby hospital for their injuries, although police did not clarify the victim's condition. Police said they do not have a suspect in custody at this time. The shooting happened around 6:55 p.m., police said.

A Georgia Department of Transportation camera in the area showed multiple Clayton County Police patrol cars near the exit ramp of I-75 north at Crown Road. The road is just a little over a mile from the Atlanta airport.

It is unknown what led up to the shooting. Police said the victim's description of the suspects is "very vague."

