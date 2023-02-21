Person shot across from Clarkston elementary school, police say

Here's what we know.

CLARKSTON, Ga. — A person is in critical condition after getting shot across from Indian Creek Elementary School Tuesday morning, according to DeKalb County Police.

Right now, there is very little information on the incident. However, based on the address given by police, the location is just a short walk from the school on Indian Creek Way.

Police were called to the scene just before 5 a.m. It is unknown if the investigation will lead to any disruptions at the school.

11Alive has reached out to the district and to police for more information.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.