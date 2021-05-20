Police say alleged gunman ran across highway after shooting inside Lyft; 1 passenger hurt

The driver told police as they were headed to their destination, the man in the backseat pulled out a gun and shot the front seat passenger.

ATLANTA — One person was taken to the hospital Thursday evening after a shooting that happened near the interstate during a rideshare commute, according to Atlanta Police.

Officers were called the area of I-85 North at Cleveland Avenue around 7 p.m.

When they arrived, they said they talked with a Lyft driver who told officers he picked up two men and a woman. The driver said as they were headed to their destination, the man in the backseat pulled out a gun and shot the front seat passenger.

After the gunfire, police said the alleged shooter and the woman ran across the highway.

A person passing by stopped and took the victim to the hospital. At last check, police said the man was in critical condition.