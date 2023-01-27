Person killed near Marietta Street, Atlanta police say

Just after 8 a.m., officers were called to 30 Marietta Street NW after one person was reportedly shot.

ATLANTA — One man was shot and killed Friday morning near Marietta Street, according to a news release from the Atlanta Police Department.

When police arrived, they found one man who had been shot. He was later pronounced dead on scene, according to the release.

Homicide detectives are now investigating the case.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.