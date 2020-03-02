ATLANTA — Atlanta Police said a man was shot dead near the popular Blue Flame adult entertainment club.

It happened on Monday shortly after 1 a.m. on Harwell Road, Lt. Damian Crowder said.

When police arrived, Crowder said they found the man dead at the scene. Authorities believe the unidentified victim is in his twenties.

Person shot near Blue Flame

11Alive

They also found a car at the scene, but police said they don't know if it belongs to the victim at this time.

Crowder said anyone with information is asked to contact 911.

