ATLANTA — Police are on the scene of a person who was shot off Pryor Street near the Fulton County government center in downtown Atlanta.

Police later found the victim near the Triangle Food Mart at 111 Peachtree Street with a gunshot wound to the back, according to authorities.

A witness on the scene told 11Alive they heard three shots and that the victim was hit twice. They said they saw the alleged gunman run to a nearby vehicle.

The area near the government center is blocked off with crime scene tape.

The victim is being transported to Grady Hospital and is listed in stable condition, police say.

"Officers are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident," Sgt. John Chafee said.

Nearby Georgia State University sent an alert telling students to avoid that area of Peachtree Street.

11Alive News has a reporter on the scene and we'll continue to update this developing story on 11Alive.com.

