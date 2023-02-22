Person struck, killed by train in DeKalb County | What we know

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A person was struck and killed by a train early Wednesday morning, according to DeKalb County Police.
It happened just before 4:30 a.m. near the intersection of Turner Hill Road and Covington Highway.
This marks the second incident of someone being hit, killed by a train in metro Atlanta within the last week.
On Feb. 16, Atlanta Police said a person was struck and killed on the tracks near West Whitehall Street and Ralph David Abernathy Boulevard.
