Person struck, killed by train in DeKalb County | What we know

This is the second death by train in metro Atlanta this past week.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A person was struck and killed by a train early Wednesday morning, according to DeKalb County Police.

It happened just before 4:30 a.m. near the intersection of Turner Hill Road and Covington Highway.

This marks the second incident of someone being hit, killed by a train in metro Atlanta within the last week.

On Feb. 16, Atlanta Police said a person was struck and killed on the tracks near West Whitehall Street and Ralph David Abernathy Boulevard.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.