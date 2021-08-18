Person taken to hospital after falling, getting trapped under catwalk at MARTA station

Atlanta Fire tweeted a photo from the scene that showed crews at the platform.

ATLANTA — MARTA Police and Atlanta Fire Rescue responded to the Edgewood-Candler Park Station Wednesday night after a person was trapped under the catwalk, according to firefighters.

They tweeted a photo from the scene that showed crews at the platform. Sgt. Cortez Stafford of Atlanta Fire said around 8:30 p.m., they received a call about the situation.

"When they did finally get to the station and up on the platform where the trains run, they did in fact find the male who was down below on the tracks in the space between the train and under the catwalk," he said. "It is not a pedestrian space. This is a space that is down on the tracks where someone should not be."

Stafford said the person fell, hurt his leg, and couldn't get himself out.

MARTA Police said the person was alert and conscious when crews got there and the person was transported to the hospital.

East bound trains had to turn around at King Memorial as crews worked to free the victim. West bound trains turned around at East Lake. A bus bridge was established from King Memorial to East Lake.

MARTA ended the bus bridge and service was restored to normal once the person was rescued.

🚨 Atlanta Fire and @MARTAservice PD on scene at Edgewood-Candler Park Station for a male trapped under the catwalk on the Eastbound line. Person is conscious and alert with a leg injury. Full assignment on scene. Working to free victim at this time. #AFRD pic.twitter.com/EuK6T18YHA — Atlanta Fire Rescue (@ATLFireRescue) August 19, 2021

Update: Male has been removed from tracks and is being transported to hospital conscious and alert. — Atlanta Fire Rescue (@ATLFireRescue) August 19, 2021