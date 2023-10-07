2 persons of interest after man found brutally attacked, left on train tracks: APD

On July 11, 2021, Josh Dowd was found unconscious on the railroad tracks on Lakeshore Drive in Atlanta.

ATLANTA — Nearly two years after a man was viciously beaten and left to die on train tracks in Atlanta, detectives are now asking the public for help finding two persons of interest in the case.

On July 11, 2021, Josh Dowd was found unconscious on the railroad tracks near Lakeshore Drive in Atlanta. The attack left Dowd in a coma for nearly three weeks with a severe brain injury. 11Alive reported on Dowd's step-by-step recovery last Friday.

Now, Atlanta Police detectives with its aggravated assault unit are searching for John McIntyre, 48, and a woman who goes by the name "Alyssa", pictured below. The man and woman are believed to be unhoused and living in the area of Cheshire Bridge Rd. NE and Piedmont Rd. NE, according to APD.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call detectives at 470-316-2606 or you can submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477). You can also submit a tip online here. A reward of up to $2,000 is being offered leading to an arrest and indictment of suspect(s) in the case.

Dowd was 28 years old at the time-- when he was found bleeding from the head and barely breathing on the train tracks. He was rushed to Grady Hospital, where his partner Colin Kelly previously told 11Alive Dowd fought off fevers and infections in the battle to overcome his injuries.

An initial police incident report called Dowd's case a "miscellaneous/non-crime." However, in an update, Atlanta Police detectives believe Dowd was hit in the back of the head with an object and he was left knocked out on the ground. The police department previously said Dowd's attack is being considered an aggravated assault case.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.