Pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle in DeKalb County

TUCKER, Ga. — The DeKalb County Police Department is investigating an incident where a pedestrian was fatally hit early Monday morning.

According to DCPD, it happened around 12:46 a.m. near Lawrenceville Highway and Cooledge Road.

The victim, only identified as a man in his late 50s, was walking across Lawrenceville Highway North when he was struck and killed by a vehicle heading west.

Police noted that the driver did remain on the scene after the accident, and said that the investigation remains open and ongoing. As of now, no charges have been filed.