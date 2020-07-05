Thousands sign petition for further investigation into disappearance, death of Natalie Jones

Those who signed the petition want investigators to look into any possible suspects.

FRANKLIN, Ga. — The case of the disappearance and death of Natalie Jones remains a mystery, and now thousands of people have signed a petition hoping to get her family answers.

On Tuesday, a petition with over 4,100 digital signatures was delivered to the Coweta County's District Attorney John Crawford's desk.

"We, the aggrieved citizens of Georgia, have enclosed with this letter a signed petition for your consideration and action in regards to seating a grand jury of our peers to assess if criminal charges are warranted in the demise of Natalie Pearl Jones, of Corinth, GA, on the weekend of July 4, 2020. We provide latitude to the seated District Attorney to evaluate all suspects; those known and those surmised."

The 27-year-old was last seen on July 5, 2020. Her body was found three months later inside her hot pink Chevrolet Cavalier Franklin, Georgia. The car was discovered in a wooded area near the intersection of Welcome and Roosterville roads.

Authorities said based on the evidence , they believe the car was there the whole time she was missing.

An autopsy conducted by the GBI did not reveal a clear cause of death.