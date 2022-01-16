Pets enjoy the winter weather as snow moves through metro Atlanta

Viewers are sending in adorable photos of their pets reveling in the snowfall.

ATLANTA — Snow is coming down in metro Atlanta and people are heading outside to bask in the winter weather.

They're not leaving their furry friends behind either. Dogs and cats alike are enjoying the snow this weekend, too. Some viewers have sent in adorable photos of their pets reveling in the snowfall.

You can send in your snow photos of your furry friends to 11Alive using the Near Me feature on our App.

Dianne Harvey sent in this picture of two pups on the porch in Forsyth. They're all bundled up, clad in scarves, to brace for the cold temperatures.

Jeff and Kim Cheney's Husky in Cumming looks right at home in the snowfall. This pup looks made for the winter. It definitely helps to have a natural snow coat.

Even cats are trying to enjoy the winter weather!

This cat in Cobb County didn't seem too amused by the snow. The kitty is taking a peaceful snooze as the flurries rain down beyond the window.

Ginny Bateman's dog was captured taking a stroll as the first snow flakes in in Flowery Branch touched down in the area.

One-year-old Henry might be the one of the only kids in Atlanta who is not excited about the snow. At least he has his dog nearby to keep him company.

One Georgia pug named Frank is also not a fan of the snow.

Kilo the dog plays in the snow in Cumming, Ga.