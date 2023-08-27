Photos | Georgia mansion selling to the highest bidder Sept 1st

The property recently asked $4.1 million but is now being sold to the highest bidder without reserve and regardless of the high bid price.

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — On Sept. 1st, this suburban estate in Alpharetta, which recently asked $4.1 million, will be sold to the highest bidder at a luxury auction.

The feature-rich property is located within The Manor Golf and Country Club community and includes two chef's kitchens, an entertainment lounge with a recording studio, fitness center, theater, and wine room, plus a resort-style backyard featuring a custom pool and spa, waterslide, and cabana that doubles as a summer kitchen and outdoor theater. Miami-based Platinum Luxury Auctions is handling the sale.

Located just north of Atlanta in the city of Alpharetta, the property is within The Manor Golf and Country Club, a guard-gated development of luxury residences. Club amenities include a Tom Watson-designed golf course (18 holes), an award-winning tennis program, a swim facility, a fitness center, a spa, fine dining, and a kid's club.

The property occupies a manicured, 1.22-acre lot on a quiet cul-de-sac. Its residence offers three living levels and approximately 11,900 sf of interiors, with 7 bedrooms and 7.5 baths. Its substantial list of amenities - both indoors and outdoors - makes it ideal for a large, active family or for those who love to entertain, according to Trayor Lesnock, Platinum's founder and president. "It's one of those properties about which you can make the comment, 'You never need to leave the house,' and actually mean it in a quite literal sense."

To be sure, the luxe home is loaded with features, including lofted, two-story ceilings with oversized windows throughout the main living level, two gourmet kitchens, an elevator, and a finished lower level with a fitness center, sauna, recording studio, home theater, wine room with illuminated shelving and separate tasting area, and billiards/gaming areas.

Outdoor living areas are equally impressive, and include multiple lounge areas, two firepits, a tropical-themed jacuzzi, a rock waterfall, a waterslide, and a custom, PebbleTec pool with heating, LED lighting and in-pool seating at the swim-up/poolside cabana. The cabana includes a one-half bath and an outdoor shower and doubles as both a summer kitchen - with a wood-fired pizza oven, 6-burner grill, hibachi grill, and refrigerator - and an outdoor theater with a projection screen. There is also a basketball half-court (non-regulation) with a painted concrete finish.

One of the property's garages provides a unique feature that augments the outdoor living space: its rear wall - facing the pool area - consists of a wide, glass-and-steel door that opens like a garage entry door. When open, the large space (enough for 2-3 vehicles) becomes a hybrid, indoor-outdoor living area, perfect for use as a serving/dining area, "VIP lounge," or simply as a retreat from the sun.

Additional features include garage parking for up to eight vehicles, a Control4 smart home system, and an above-garage carriage apartment with one bedroom, one bath, a kitchenette, and a living area.