Pickup truck crashes into Chevron gas station, cashier injured

The driver told police he accidentally pressed the gas pedal.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — A cashier at a Cherokee County gas station got quite the surprise Wednesday morning when a pickup truck crashed into his store.

At around 5:30 a.m., Cherokee Sheriff's deputies responded to the Chevron on Highway 5 in Ball Ground. 

The driver of a Chevrolet pickup truck, Glen Ashley, 46, of Canton, told deputies he "accidentally pressed the accelerator causing the vehicle to drive through the front of the building."

The cashier, who was injured, was transported to Kennestone Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. 

The Cherokee Sheriff’s Office Traffic Enforcement Unit is investigating the accident and say no charges have been filed at this time.

