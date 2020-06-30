1 dead, 4 injured after car crashes into Piedmont Hospital ER

No victims have been identified at this time.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police confirmed that one person is dead and four were injured after a vehicle crashed into the emergency room at Piedmont Hospital on Tuesday.

The crash happened at the hospital's main campus in Buckhead off Peachtree Road at around 8 a.m.

No victims have been identified and the cause of the crash is not known.

According to hospital officials, the Atlanta Fire Department and Atlanta Police Department are on the scene assisting in care and investigating the incident.

"Piedmont extends its deepest condolences to the friends and family of the individual who passed," they said in a statement.

