Work to restore Piedmont Park after muddy Music Midtown festival to begin next week

The city of Atlanta's Parks & Rec Department provided an update.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — The city of Atlanta has provided an update about the muddy mess that was left behind in Piedmont Park following Music Midtown last weekend.

The city's Parks and Rec Department said it's still too soon to assess the full impact of the damage, because they're still breaking down sets from the festival. Rainy conditions over the weekend left behind mud-soaked conditions at the grass lawns where the festival was held in the park.

The city said they expect restoration work to start next week.

The full Department of Parks & Recreation statement said:

The Department of Parks and Recreation is taking the necessary steps to carefully evaluate the weekend weather’s impact following the Midtown Music Festival at Piedmont Park. Presently, it is too soon to assess the full impact of the damage to park grounds as asset removal is still in progress. We anticipate remediation to begin as early as next week. The event host, Live Nation, is accountable and prepared to manage all remediation work. We look forward to providing full park access to our valued patrons as remediation gets underway. We apologize for the inconvenience.