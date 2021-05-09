New fundraiser announced for Piedmont Park safety initiatives

Starting Wednesday, Sept. 15 through Thursday, Sept. 30, all donations to the Safe Haven Fund will have double the impact.

ATLANTA — After a rise in safety concerns, the Piedmont Park Conservancy is raising money to support more safety initiatives for the park.

The Safe Haven Fund is dedicated to "financially support safety improvements recommended by the City of Atlanta and other public safety experts."

The conservancy also said it is hosting walking tours with security experts to evaluate and enhance the public's safety while visiting the park. It will then share the recommendations with the City of Atlanta for review, consideration and implementation.

Piedmont Park Conservancy is looking into the park's visibility, safety messaging and communications, and additional measures.