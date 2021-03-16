4 dead after shooting at spas on Piedmont Road in Atlanta; search for possible suspects

This is a developing story.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police officers are investigating a shooting near multiple spas that killed four people, Tuesday evening.

Officers said they were called to the 1900 block of Piedmont Road to respond to a call about a person shot. The address shows multiple spas in the same block, and photos from an 11Alive photojournalist from the scene shows police tape around the businesses.

Atlanta Police said three people were killed at the Gold Spa. The fourth person was killed across the street at the Aromatherapy Spa.

Right now, officers are searching the area for possible suspects.

The shooting comes just about an hour after Cherokee County deputies responded to a shooting at a separate massage parlor off Hwy 92 that left three dead and several others hurt. Police have not said if the two are connected.