Twins killed in house fire just one day after 1st birthday, family says

PIKE COUNTY, Ga. — A woman reached out for help in paying for expenses after her 1-year-old siblings died in a house fire a day after their birthday on Saturday.

Firefighters with Pike County responded to a house fire at a home off of Short Cut Road in Molena around 3:25 a.m Sunday and said it was "quickly extinguished."

Logan Bennett said in the post that her biological father and his wife did not have the funds to cover the cost associated with the funeral -- but did say the funeral itself has been paid for after the community stepped in to help.

"Our family thanks you so very much for being with us during this time. We have enough donations to cover what we need to cover and the funds we have within our family," Bennett said in a Facebook post.

As of Tuesday, the fundraiser was closed with more than $5,000 from 75 donations.

The Pike County Sheriff's Office said after a preliminary investigation by the State Fire Marshall's office, they believe the fire was accidental.