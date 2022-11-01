2 kids killed in Pike County house fire, authorities say

It happened early Sunday morning in Molena.

PIKE COUNTY, Ga. — Two children are dead following a house fire early Sunday morning in Pike County, authorities said.

Very little information has been made available, but the sheriff's office confirmed the news on a social media post.

Pike County firefighters said they responded to a home off Short Cut Road in Molena around 3:25 a.m and that it was "quickly extinguished."

The sheriff's office said the State Fire Marshall's office responded and that the preliminary investigation shows the cause of the fire was accidental.

"Sheriff Thomas, and staff, would like to convey our thoughts and prayers for the family during this difficult time. We are also thankful for all of the emergency personnel that responded to this incident and the efforts put forth by them during this tragic event," the sheriff's office said in a statement.

