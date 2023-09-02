Pike County residents can now apply for FEMA assistance

Residents who had damage or loss from the storms can now apply for FEMA assistance. This includes homeowners and renters.

Example video title will go here for this video

PIKE COUNTY, Ga. — Pike County residents are now eligible to apply for Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) assistance. The county was recently added to the major disaster declaration after tornadoes and severe storms hit the state in January, according to a release from FEMA.

Residents who had damage or loss from the storms can now apply for FEMA assistance. This includes homeowners and renters. FEMA assistance may help residents to get grants which could help pay for “serious disaster-caused related needs,” the release said.

These types of needs include:

Temporary housing

Essential home repairs

Medical and dental expenses

Transportation

Childcare

Moving and storage expenses

FEMA urges residents to file claims with their insurance companies first. The organization can help residents who are uninsured or underinsured, according to the release.

Residents can apply by meeting with an agent, visiting its website or downloading the FEMA mobile app. To find FEMA staff near you, click here.

For help, call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362. They are open from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily and have operators who speak several languages.

Georgia residents who live in the following counties are eligible to apply for FEMA assistance as well: