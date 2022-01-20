Ammonia leak at metro Atlanta chicken plant forces evacuations, 3 hospitalized

Police said the injuries were "mild to severe."

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — Three people were hospitalized and dozens of other employees escaped an ammonia leak at a chicken plant in Cherokee County, authorities said.

It happened just after 8 p.m. on Wednesday at Pilgrim's Pride, a chicken processing plant, located of Univeter Road in Canton.

Cherokee County firefighters and its Hazardous Materials Team said an ammonia pipe had broken.

Police said 42 employees ran outside to the back of the building until help could arrive. Three were hospitalized with "mild to severe injuries."

The leak forced officials to shut down the northbound lanes of Interstate 575 between Sixes Road and Hickory Flat Road. No homes or other businesses in the area were evacuated.

Firefighters were able to contain the leak and began ventilating the area around 10 p.m.