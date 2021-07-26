Pilot makes emergency landing on Highway 54 in Peachtree City

"What do you do when you’re flying over Peachtree City and have plane trouble?"

PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. — It’s not the typical traffic you see on the highway --- a small plane made an emergency landing on Highway 54 at Lexington Circle near Publix Sunday.

According to the Peachtree City Police Department, the private plane was flying over Peachtree City when it began experiencing some trouble.

"What do you do when you’re flying over Peachtree City and have plane trouble? You land on HWY 54 in front of Publix!" the Peachtree City Police Department and Fire Rescue posted on Facebook.

Police said the two people inside the plane, and a licensed pilot, were uninjured and the plane did not sustain any damage during the landing.

Peachtree City Police Department spokesman said the plane made the emergency landing because of a fire on board.

The plane was en route to Locust Grove, Georgia.