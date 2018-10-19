Seven people, including the former executive assistant to the Fort Valley State University president, are now charged with various sex crimes after a months-long investigation into illegal conduct at the university, WMAZ reports.

District Attorney David Cooke made the announcement at a press conference on Friday morning.

Six men are all charged with pandering and solicitation of sodomy stemming from incidents in 2017 and 2018.

They were identified as:

Ernest Harvey, 47

Kenneth Howard, 56

Ryan Jenkins, 35

Charles Jones, 57

Devontae Little, 26

Arthur James Nance Jr., 46

Additionally, the former executive assistant to the president, Alecia Johnson, is charged with six counts of pimping on allegations she provided a prostitute to the six men.

From Fort Valley State University

Johnson also faces six counts of prostitution on allegations that she performed sexual acts for money and other items, and one count of conspiracy to commit fiduciary theft on allegations she conspired to take a student’s scholarship money in Oct. 2015.

An 11Alive investigation revealed that Johnson is also a graduate member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. and posts on social media pointed to a sex scandal involving undergraduate members of that organization.

Documents obtained by 11Alive through an open records request include a letter from the South Atlantic regional director of the sorority that announced the suspension of the chapter and said the investigation was spurred after she “received information regarding unauthorized activities and misconduct involving current and former members of Alpha Beta Chapter.”

11Alive reached out the sorority after these charges were announced. We're awaiting an reply but, on April 18, they sent a statement to our newsroom saying they were “appalled" by the allegations and had already begun an internal investigation.

The school went under investigation by the GBI for alleged employee misconduct involving students and outside players. At the time, GBI Special Agent J.T. Ricketson said they were requested by the Georgia Board of Regents and Attorney General's office to "look into a matter" at the university.

The GBI criminal investigation began on April 12, 2018.

