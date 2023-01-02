Deputies warn residents of pine straw scams in metro Atlanta

Deputies are asking Northeast Forsyth residents to be on the look out for a red truck overcharging for pine straw.

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies with the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office wants residents to be on the lookout for a pine straw scam happening in some neighborhoods.

Authorities said last week the office received some calls about the scam who said the perpetrators would go door to door trying to sell pine straw.

Deputies said the scam makes its rounds several times a year.

They said the scammers will give residents one price for the pine straw and then triple the price when they are done making the sale. Pine straw scammers won't leave until they are paid. Officials said none of the victims would pay them.

Forsyth County deputies ask residents in the area to use reputable landscape companies to avoid becoming a victim.

Officials also warned residents to not pay for anything upfront and to get a written estimate before allowing anyone to do work on their properties.

