Cobb County country club reopens today following tragic triple homicide

Corey Evans, who is also the lead golf instructor at the country club, told 11Alive on Tuesday about the new open date.

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The Pinetree Country Club in Cobb County is set to reopen on Wednesday following a tragic triple homicide that has taken the county by storm, a spokesman for the club said.

The deadly shooting happened at the country club on 3400 McCollum Parkway around 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 3.

According to authorities, a golf pro who was killed in a triple homicide at the Cobb County country club over the Fourth of July weekend was not targeted.

Police said Tuesday that Kennesaw golf pro and country club director Gene Siller was shot when he went to check on the commotion happening at the 10th fairway of the country club’s golf course. Police say he stumbled upon the crime in progress involving the other man, Pierson, and the suspect. Then, the gunman turned his weapon toward Siller and pulled the trigger.

During the investigation officers also located the bodies of two more victims, according to additional details released by the police department on Sunday.

Investigators found two men shot to death in the bed of a Ram 3500 pick-up truck at the country club's golf course. One of the men, 76-year-old Paul Pierson, was the owner of the Ram 3500 and the other man's identity has yet to be released.

The popular country club has been closed since the shooting took place.

