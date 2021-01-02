Snow shoveling dispute ends with three dead

Police believe a neighbor shot a husband and wife and then turned the gun on himself.

PLAINS, Pa. — A disagreement over snow shoveling has led to the deaths of three people in Plains Township, according to police.

The Plains Township police chief calls it a double murder and suicide.

It happened around 9:30 a.m. Monday on West Bergh Street.

Investigators have not released the names of those involved.

Luzerne County First Assistant District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce confirms the murder victims are husband and wife. They were shot dead in the street.

The alleged gunman, their neighbor, committed suicide inside his home.

Developing story — check back for updates.