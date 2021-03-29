Pilot dead after plane crash near Cave Spring, officials say

The FAA said it and the NTSB will investigate the cause of the crash.

FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. — Officials say one person is dead after a plane crash off Davis Road near Cave Spring, Monday evening.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the single-engine Aviat Husky A-1 crashed in a field near the Floyd County town around 6 p.m.

Both the FAA and the Floyd County Police Department said that the pilot was the only person on board the plane when it went down. Floyd County Police Sgt. Chris Fincher said the pilot died in the crash.

Their name is not being released at this time. Fincher said he didn't know whether the pilot was local.

Officials believe the plane hit power lines before it went down. According to Fincher, that sparked a fire at a utility line about 100 yards from the crash site. Customers with questions about outages are being asked to call their providers.

Fincher told 11Alive people in the area reported seeing the plane flying over the weekend and again earlier Monday, however, witnesses who saw the plane right before the crash reported "no obvious difficulty."

Floyd County officials said Davis Road will be closed in the immediate area near the crash until the investigation is complete.