Two were critically injured in Washington County plane crash, both airlifted for treatment

One man has been taken to Macon and the other to Augusta.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Georgia — A plane has crashed in Sandersville, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

According to a Facebook post, the crash happened in the 2000 block of Kaolin Road. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office asks drivers to use caution in the area as emergency crews are working on the scene.

Sheriff Joel Cochran said that they are in the process of trying to rescue two people who are critically injured. Cochran said the area where the plane landed was a marsh with lots of vegetation.

Cochran said the names of the people on the plane are 67-year-old Daniel Mesnard and 69-year-old Timothy Fisher. He said the injuries are serious but they do not know their status. One was flown to a hospital in Macon and the other to a hospital in Augusta.

13WMAZ will provide updates when additional information is made available.

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING:

13WMAZ+

Get more news and information from 13WMAZ by downloading our 13WMAZ+ app on our Roku and Amazon Fire Stick devices.

This allows you to watch more 13WMAZ on-demand and access your favorite 13WMAZ shows like Central Georgia Focus and our Summer Safety Guide.