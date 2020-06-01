NEWBORN, Ga. — A plane crash has been reported in Jasper County.

The crash happened near JH Whitaker Road and Ga. Hwy. 142 near Newborn.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, a Cessna 172 crashed in a wooded area at around 3 p.m.

Only the pilot was aboard. No information has been released about the condition of the pilot.

The FAA will investigate and the National Transportation Safety Board will determine the probable cause of the accident.

Return to 11Alive.com for updates on this developing story.

MORE HEADLINES:

A family says a squirrel destroyed their home. And they say insurance won't cover it.

Men in failed carjacking at Midtown valet able to flee after APD rolls out no-chase policy

US family attacked on notorious stretch of Mexican highway, gunmen still at large