Plane crashes in DeKalb County

It happened near North Decatur Road and DeKalb Industrial Boulevard.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities are on the scene of a plane crash Thursday in DeKalb County.

A spokesperson with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said the pilot of a single-engine Cessna 172 declared an emergency after departing DeKalb-Peachtree Airport in Chamblee and landed on North Decatur Road southeast of the airport at 9:53 a.m.

The FAA said only the pilot was on board. A DeKalb County Fire official said it was non-fatal.

The scene is near DeKalb Industrial Boulevard in front of a retirement home.

A witness shared photos with 11Alive and said several transformers blew. Georgia Power confirmed there are approximately 2,500 people without power in the area. They gave no estimate on when the power would be restored.

The DeKalb Police Department is urging motorists to avoid the area.

The FAA will continue to investigate the crash.

Return to 11Alive.com for updates on this developing story.

Photos: Plane crash in Decatur 1/7

2/7

3/7

4/7

5/7

6/7

7/7 1 / 7