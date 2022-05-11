1 dies in small plane crash near Athens-Ben Epps Airport, officials say

Here's what we know.

ATHENS, Ga. — Authorities are investigating after a plane crashed about a quarter of a mile away from the Athens-Ben Epps Airport Wednesday evening. Investigators said one person is dead.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, a single-engine Piper PA-24 crashed east of the Athens-Ben Epps Airport around 7 p.m. The FAA said the pilot had reported engine problems.

Athens-Clarke County Fire and Emergency Services and Athens Police are also responding to the plane crash.

The FAA said the NTSB will be in charge of the investigation. The NTSB told 11Alive they will be headed to the scene Thursday morning.

There's no word yet from officials if there are any other injuries.