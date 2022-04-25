Officials: Small plane strikes power lines in Henry County, minor injuries reported

Officers said there were reports of minor injuries, but no one was taken to the hospital.

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — A small plane struck some power lines and ended up on the side of a road Monday evening in Henry County, officials said. The Federal Aviation Administration said two people were on board.

The single-engine Cessna 172 hit the power lines and landed on a road near Berry Hill Airport around 5:40 p.m., according to the FAA.

According to Henry County Police, the plane attempted to take off from the airport but as it tried to gain altitude, it stalled. Officers said this caused the plane to land near Millers Mill Road and Kittyhawk Drive.

"The plane came to a final rest in a ditch," police said.

A Twitter user posted a video of the scene, where you can see the plane just off the side of the road in the grass.

Officers said there were reports of minor injuries, but no one was taken to the hospital. They added that Henry County firefighters responded to the scene due to a small fuel leak.

Millers Mill Road between Country Mill Lane and Dickerson Cove Drive will remain closed as the FAA investigates the incident.