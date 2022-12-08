Plane makes emergency landing on highway in Covington after engine failure, officials say

Both people who were on-board the airplane are safe, authorities said.

COVINGTON, Ga. — Two people are safe after an airplane made an emergency landing on a Covington highway Thursday evening, a spokesperson with the Federal Aviation Administration said.

The pilot of a single-engine Beechcraft A36 was able to make the successful landing on GA-Highway 36 near McCart Circle around 6 p.m. The plane suffered a reported engine failure, according to the FAA.

A spokesperson with the FAA said it will conduct a full investigation and is expected to post a preliminary accident report on Friday.

The Newton County Sheriff's Office said the highway will be closed until further notice and to avoid the area.