Plane makes emergency landing on highway in Covington after engine failure, officials say

COVINGTON, Ga. — Two people are safe after an airplane made an emergency landing on a Covington highway Thursday evening, a spokesperson with the Federal Aviation Administration said.
The pilot of a single-engine Beechcraft A36 was able to make the successful landing on GA-Highway 36 near McCart Circle around 6 p.m. The plane suffered a reported engine failure, according to the FAA.
A spokesperson with the FAA said it will conduct a full investigation and is expected to post a preliminary accident report on Friday.
The Newton County Sheriff's Office said the highway will be closed until further notice and to avoid the area.
