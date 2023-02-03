New bank on wheels will address metro Atlanta areas in 'bank desert'

Future and current customers will be able to make transactions, apply for loans and open accounts. Officials said the truck will help undeserved communities.

ATLANTA — PNC Bank has launched a new way to allow underserved communities to bank with their 30-foot branch on wheels.

The bank said the mobile branch will make visits across metro Atlanta throughout the year.

Future and current customers will be able to make transactions, apply for loans and open accounts.

It's designed to act like a traditional branch -- just on wheels, officials said.

"We looked for neighborhoods and communities that may be underbanked. This is a way for us to provide valuable financial education to those community members," said Courtney Smith, PNC community development market manager.

An owner of a Carver Market, a local neighborhood market, partnered with the bank to address the bank desert in the metro.

"If you are on a bus or you're on foot and there's a long way to go to get any sort of banking solutions, this provides the ability for our neighbors to come get banking services," said Jeff Delp, the market founder.

When Delp moved to the metro, he opened a neighborhood bank that eventually closed down. He said there is no other option for most neighbors to get cash within just three miles of McDonough Street.

"One of my biggest challenges was I didn't know where to get cash," he added.

The bank has teamed up with non-profits Focused Community Strategies and Families First to start up this initiative.

Smith said the program aims to tackle communities on the west side of Atlanta and all around Fulton County.

Those who live in the south Atlanta neighborhood can catch the bank on McDonough Street.