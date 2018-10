DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. -- An 11-year-old is in the hospital after being hit by a vehicle Saturday.

DeKalb County Police tell 11Alive they went to Field Drive around 3:45 p.m. to respond to the scene. The child is in critical condition, according to police.

The driver remained at the scene. The investigation is ongoing.

