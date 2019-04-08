ATLANTA — Police are working shootings at two different locations that left two people shot, but investigators believe they are connected.

According to authorities, officers are on scene at 2155 Maxwell Drive and 2900 Campbellton Road in Southwest Atlanta.

Preliminary information indicates a man had been shot in the leg and another man was shot in the leg and chest. Both are in stable condition.

While investigators are trying to work out what led up to the gunfire, police said it appears the two incidents may be related. Officers are actively investigating both to determine a motive.