Police activity spotted in DeKalb neighborhood

This is a developing story.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Police activity was spotted in a DeKalb neighborhood along Overlook Avenue Wednesday evening.

11Alive crews spotted several officers responding to an incident in a neighborhood, not too far from Stonecrest Mall.

Clothes were spotted strewn on the ground and covered in blood. An ambulance was also spotted on the scene, where at least one person received medical treatment.

Police haven't yet released specific details on the incident. Neighbors said they heard multiple gunshots.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.