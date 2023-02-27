Police activity spotted outside Food Mart in DeKalb County

Details are limited at this time.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Police activity was spotted outside a DeKalb grocery store Monday night.

Authorities said they are responding to an "incident" at the Food Mart at 3806 Flat Shoals Parkway in Decatur.

11Alive has a crew at the scene, where several patrol cars were seen surrounding the grocery store. We are working to find out more about what happened.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.