x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Police activity spotted outside Food Mart in DeKalb County

Details are limited at this time.
Credit: WXIA

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Police activity was spotted outside a DeKalb grocery store Monday night. 

Authorities said they are responding to an "incident" at the Food Mart at 3806 Flat Shoals Parkway in Decatur. 

11Alive has a crew at the scene, where several patrol cars were seen surrounding the grocery store. We are working to find out more about what happened. 

Credit: WXIA

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.

Also download the 11Alive News app and sign up to receive alerts for the latest on this story and other breaking news in Atlanta and north Georgia.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Metro Atlanta news | Child shot in Decatur, man arrested in pregnant woman's death

Before You Leave, Check This Out