Heavy police presence after shooting involving officer near DeKalb gas station, GBI investigating

This is a developing story.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — An investigation is underway near a gas station after a shooting involving a police officer Monday night, according to DeKalb Police.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said it's responding to the incident.

Authorities were seen investigating the Shell gas station near Welborn Road and Covington Highway. DeKalb Police said Welborn Road is shut down, between Marbut Road and Covington Highway, and there's a heavy police presence around Covington Highway.

The GBI has not yet given any further details on the shooting.

