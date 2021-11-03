x
Police activity near Colony East Drive and South Indian Creek Drive in DeKalb

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Law enforcement officers are conducting an investigation in DeKalb County near Colony East Drive and South Indian Creek Drive.

There is police activity in the area near a home, however, authorities have not given much information about what might have led them to the area.

11Alive reached out the the DeKalb County Police Department, who directed us to follow-up with FBI Atlanta. 

A spokesperson for the FBI would only say they were conducting a "court-authorized law enforcement activity."  They added this is an ongoing investigation, and couldn't say anything further at this time.

11Alive Sky Tracker flew over the area, where you can see multiple SUVs and law enforcement agencies. 

11Alive is sending a crew to the scene as well. We will provide and update when we receive more information. 

