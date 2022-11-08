Law enforcement activity near Peoplestown

This is what we know.

ATLANTA — A law enforcement investigation is happening near a busy southeast Atlanta intersection.

Georgia State Patrol troopers and Atlanta Police Department officers were out in force by the intersection of Pryor Street and University Avenue Thursday afternoon. More than 10 law enforcement vehicles were in the area by the All American Package Store.

11Alive's Joe Henke watched the scene unfold and witnessed law enforcement approach a silver car that crashed at the corner of the store. A man was pulled from the driver's seat.

Large police scene at University and Pryor in Atlanta. GSP and APD approached car with guns drawn. Officers pulled long gun, bag and man out of drivers seat. Waiting for details of what happened. #11Alive pic.twitter.com/a53j1SPDav — Joe Henke (@JoeHenke) August 11, 2022

John Blackwell Jr. works at the auto parts store nearby. He said he was walking a customer across the parking lot when he saw GSP speeding behind the silver vehicle.

Blackwell said the alarming scene unfolded in a matter of seconds.

"He hit the fence and almost immediately the door came open and we heard one shot," Blackwell said about the driver of the silver vehicle.

He said he did not hear authorities exchange any fire.

"This section here sees its share of things," Blackwell said, adding that chases and accidents are not new to the area.

11Alive has reached out to APD and GSP about the scene. We are waiting to get more information about what happened.

The south Atlanta scene is not far from where Rayshard Brooks' 2020 police-killing unfolded in the parking lot of the Wendy's at 125 University Avenue. Eight-year-old Secoriea Turner was killed a few days later in the same area.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.