Suspect shoots at officers near Perimeter Mall, no injuries: Dunwoody Police

Authorities have taped off the area around the FedEx Office and the Total Wine parking lot. They are asking the public to avoid the area.

DUNWOODY, Ga. — A police investigation is underway near Perimeter Mall Thursday afternoon, according to Dunwoody Police.

Authorities are asking the public to avoid the area of 128 Perimeter Center West. 11Alive Skytracker flew over the scene around 4:30 p.m. where officers have taped off the area around the FedEx Office and the Total Wine parking lot.

Dunwoody Police said officers were responding to an "unknown trouble call" around 2:45 p.m. When officers arrived, a suspect pointed a gun at officers.

"Officers shot at him but he was not hurt," Dunwoody Police said. "No injuries to officers or suspects have been reported. Until the investigation is completed, please avoid the surrounding area."

